Paul F. Harnar passed away peacefully the evening of February 6, 2019, at his residence in Reading, Pennsylvania. He was 77 years old.

Paul was the oldest son of the late

Frederick L. and Helen M. (Olds) Harnar. He is survived by his aunt, Martha (Harnar) Cargo, of Greensboro, N.C.;

sister, Margaret Harnar Andrews, of Port Carbon, Pa.; brother, James Harnar, of Santa Fe, N.M.; and by two sons, Michael, and his wife, Marlo Cookston, of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Christopher, and his wife, Theresa, of

Germansville, Pa.; and two grandchildren, Hazel Mae Harnar and Casey Harnar.

Paul was predeceased by two former spouses, Joan (Eddinger) Bohn, the mother of his two sons; and Judy (Schmidt) Harnar.

Paul was born in Warren, Ohio, on July 8, 1941, and moved to Berks County in 1955. He graduated from Wilson High School in West Lawn in 1959 and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Randolph (CVS 15). Paul spent over three decades as a long distance truck

driver.

Paul was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in his late 40s, and in 2001, the effects of the disease forced him to retire early. In recent years, he waged a courageous battle against the disease.

Donations in Paul's name may be made to: The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Suite 800, 30 S. 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103.



