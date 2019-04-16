Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Heckman.

Paul B. Heckman, 88, of Windsor Twp., passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Berks Heim. He was the husband of Dorothy E. (Kerschner) Heckman. They were married on April 23, 1949, and would have celebrated seventy years of marriage.

Born in Windsor Twp., he was the son of the late Morris and Sadie (Herber) Heckman. Paul worked for twenty-nine years for Glen-Gery, Perry Twp. He then worked for sixteen years at the Coke Plant, retiring in 1995. Paul was a member of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Perry Twp. He was a member of Vaux Lodge #406 F. & A.M., Hamburg; Reading Consistory, Rajah Shrine, Pikeville Rod and Gun Club, Kutztown Fire Company and Union Fire Company #1, Hamburg. Paul enjoyed playing golf, cards, and bowling, and was a Philadelphia sports fan.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children: Barbara A. (Heckman), wife of Richard Kutz, Fleetwood; Brenda F. (Heckman), wife of Michael Ramich, Reading; Darlene K. (Heckman), wife of Barry Kelchner, Womelsdorf; and Randy P. Heckman Sr., husband of Tammy (Rentschler) Heckman; nine grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Ernest and Carl

Heckman; and one sister, Ruth (Heckman) Kershner.

Paul was predeceased by two children, Nancy D.

(Heckman) Kutz and Ryan P. Heckman; and siblings: Grace Wanner, Nevin Heckman, LeRoy Heckman and Lloyd Heckman.

Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. from

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach St., Leesport. Burial will follow in Zion's Cemetery, Perry Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Thursday, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and Friday, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. A masonic service will be held on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



