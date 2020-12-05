Paul Herz, Jr., Paul Herz, Jr., 93 of Blandon, PA formerly of Geigertown, PA & Bronx, NY died on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Keystone Villa Fleetwood, PA. Born January 31, 1927 in Bronx, New York, he was the son of the late Paul Herz, Sr. and the late Elisabeth (Bickelhaupt) Herz. He was the widower of Virginia Rose (Buck) Herz. He was employed in Credit Analysis & Investing for the former New York Central Railroad, now Conrail. After retirement, drove a school bus for Owen J. Roberts School District for 12 ½ years. Paul was a member of Union Lodge #479 F & AM; Market Street Railway in San Francisco, CA; liked to travel out west and enjoyed collecting stamps & coins and photography. Paul graduated from Dewitt Clinton High School, Class of 1944 and was a graduate of the University of Illinois, Class of 1951 and was the chairman of the Finance Committee at St. Paul’s UM Church during the renovation. He was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Geigertown, PA. Surviving is son, William L. husband of Tonia L. Herz of Amity Twp., Berks Co., PA, Grandson, Tyler L. husband of Rachel Herz, and 2 step great grandsons. He was predeceased by daughter, Karen Ann Moore, fiancée of Sally Hoffman. A viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. with a Masonic service at 7:00 p.m. at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., 144 N. Spruce Street, Birdsboro, PA. Graveside service and interment will be in St. Paul’s United Methodist Cemetery, Geigertown, PA on Sat., Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, PO Box 6 Geigertown, PA 19523. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.



