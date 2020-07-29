Paul J. Weller, Jr. Paul J. Weller Jr., also known to friends and family as “P.J.” and “Santa”, 92, of Keystone Villa of Fleetwood, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away on Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020. Born June 21, 1928 in Temple, PA, he was the son of the late Grace A. (Rickenbach) and Paul J. Weller Sr. His wife of 68 years, Dorothy M. (Bingaman) Weller, passed away on May 30, 2019. Paul served his country honorably and faithfully as a member of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Paul worked for over 42 years for Metropolitan Edison (First Energy) retiring in 1979. He was a 1947 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. Paul was a member of Good Shepherd UCC Church, Tuckerton. He was a volunteer fireman and member of several fire companies including Goodwill Fire Company, Hyde Park, for over 50 years. Paul was member of the Blandon Lions Club and was noted for his needlepoint work and making Christmas cookies at numerous churches and also for portraying Santa Claus for 38 years. Paul is survived by his son, Curtis P. Weller, husband of Barbara J. (Tice) Weller, Wernersville, his daughter-in-law, Marcia J. (Mowery) Weller, widow of Brian K. Weller, Berwyn, and by his grandchildren, Jena R. (Weller) Dippel, wife of Barrett Dippel, Richardson, TX, Jonathan P. Weller, husband of Jamie N. (Heeneke) Weller, Carrolton, TX, Daniel M. Weller, husband of Jacqueline (Gragnano) Weller, Manitou Springs, CO and Joshua T. Weller, husband of Gianna (Monteleone) Weller, Egg Harbor City, NJ. Paul is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Hayden, Bentley, Mason, Brady, Chevy, Landry and Jack, his brothers, Charles Weller, Leesport and Donald Weller, Wernersville and by his sister, Janet Trusty, wife of William Trusty, Mohnton. Along with his wife, Dorothy, son Brian and his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanette Simmons. A visitation for Paul will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Road, Fleetwood, PA . A private funeral service will be held for Paul with burial to follow in Spies-Zion Cemetery, Alsace Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to Good Shepherd UCC Church Building Fund, 170 Tuckerton Rd, Reading, PA 19605.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store