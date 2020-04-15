|
Paul Kenneth Haring, 103, was born on June 3, 1916 to the late Alvin and Alice (Garner) Haring. He passed away on April 13th. Paul was the husband of Elizabeth (Betty) Paulin who he married in 2005. His wife Anita (Heine) Haring of 58 years passed away in June 1997. As a child, Paul was one of eight siblings. He was born in Stowe, PA. At a young age Paul’s father, while working, had his legs shattered and crippled by a crane. As the second oldest, he sadly ended his education to help his mother raise his siblings. He became a tool and dye maker at Doehler-Jarvis in Pottstown. He also owned a part-time personal tool grinding shop. While working, he married his first wife Anita. Paul became the father of two special sons, Paul and Douglas. He was always proud of his sons. Paul was his easy-going son, great golfer, and master electrician. Doug was his young paper router, great weight lifter, and successful appraiser. As a family, he enjoyed vacations driving to California, Florida, and Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. After being asked by family, he easily shared that his two sons and wife were the three best joys of his life. As he became older, he enjoyed playing golf. After his first wife passed away, he met and married his second wife, Betty. The last 14 years, he happily spent with her. She was the second blessing of his life. In 2016, he celebrated a surprise 100th birthday party thrown by his family! As family, we will miss him and his conversations. He is survived by his sons Paul K. Haring, husband of Cheryl, and Douglas A. Haring. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Kristin Haring Caccese, Jan Bertolet wife of Joseph, Angie Ficco, Katie Haring, and Michael Haring husband of Monica. He also has great- grandchildren Andrew Caccese, Abigail Caccese, Samuel Caccese, Gino Caccese, Brady Bertolet, Kolby Bertolet, Connor Bertolet and Hayden Ficco. Private family services will be held at Kuhn Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com. At 103 years, he shared he got there by never smoking, never drinking coffee but working out each day. In his honor, always remember his most memorable words, “The first hundred years are the hardest!”
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020