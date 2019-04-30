Paul F. Kershner, 83, of Reading, passed away Saturday, April 27th, at Reading

Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.

Paul was born in Reading on January 31, 1936, a son of the late Florence (Calabrese) and Paul M. Kershner and was the

husband of 53 years of Tazuko Kershner, of Reading.

He served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean Era and Vietnam War, receiving the Bronze Star and Combat Action Ribbon. After

retiring from the U.S. Navy in 1972, he worked as a Molder at Birdsboro Steel, Birdsboro for 15 years.

In addition to his wife, Tazuko, Paul is

survived by his son, Paul F. Kershner Jr.,

husband of Melissa (Johnson), of

Shoemakersville; and sister, Emily Kershner, of Allentown. Paul is also

survived by two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to gather at Feeney Funeral Home from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 2nd.

Procession to Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter for the religious service and full military honors will leave funeral home promptly at 1:30 p.m. for cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Veteran's Making a Difference, 2412 Spring St., West Lawn, PA 19609.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc. 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



