Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
West Reading, PA
View Map
Paul Klick Obituary
Paul T. Klick Sr., 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020, in his Reading residence, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late George and Cecelia (Rochowicz) Klick. He was married for 60 incredibly loving years to Mary A. (Talarico) Klick. Paul retired as a Shift Supervisor at Lucent Technology in 1995. He served our nation proudly in the US Air Force from 1953 to 1957. Family was everything for Paul, and he enjoyed being part of a large family all his life. More than anything, he adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren, all of whom will greatly miss their “PopPop.” But Paul also enjoyed quiet times, from relaxing on his recliner with a great cup of coffee watching TV, playing computer games or mowing his lawn. He also loved to cheer on his beloved Philadelphia Eagles, and relished their Super Bowl Championship. In addition to his loving wife, Paul is survived by their children: Paul, Jr., husband of Christine; and daughters Christine Sassaman; Carol, wife of Anthony Caltagirone; Susan, wife of Tim Moore; and Elizabeth, wife of David Gasperack. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren: Andy Klick, husband of Bernadette; Alissa Whelan, wife of Matt; Kelly Schenk, wife of Pat; Mary Cicale, wife of Matt; Rebecca Lorah; Jared Martz, husband of Kirstyn; Emily Klick; Carlee Erb; Chelsea Spatz; Jordan Martz; Christopher Lorah; Cayla Spatz; Jackson, Carter and Isabelle Gasperack; and nine great grandchildren: Stella, Corey, Taylor, Savannah, Hunter, Braden, Olivia, Davis and Daniel. Paul was predeceased by his brothers Joseph, John, Richard and Robert; and is survived by his siblings Thomas, husband of Joan; Geraldine, widow of Robert Bair; Mike, husband of Debbie; Barbara, wife of Jim Papola; and Larry, husband of Kathy; as well as sisters-in-law Mary and Agatha Klick. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Paul, Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart RC Church, West Reading, followed by burial at Gethsemane Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Wednesday evening, January 15, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and Thursday morning, 9:00-9:45 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the Sacred Heart RC Church Memorial Fund, or the Sacred Heart School Scholarship Fund, both at P.O. Box 6217, Reading, PA 19610. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
