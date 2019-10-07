Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Knappenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Knappenberger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Knappenberger Obituary
Paul H. Knappenberger, 100 Paul H. Knappenberger, Sr., 100, formerly of Shillington and Gouglersville, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, in Laurel Center, Tilden Twp. He was the husband of the late Kathryn “Kay” (Medrick) Knappenberger. Born in Shillington, he was the son of the late Paul E. and Louise (Loehrig) Knappenberger. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran during WWII. Paul worked for 20 years for the former Parish Steel later known as DANA Corporation, until his retirement. He was later employed as a custodian at Wyomissing School District and Weis Markets. He enjoyed scrap-booking and clipping things out of the newspaper, crossword puzzles and earlier in life, he enjoyed woodworking. He also enjoyed nature. Paul is survived by two sons, Paul H. Knappenberger Jr., Va.; and George R. Knappenberger, Spring Twp.; a daughter, Penelope “Penny” A. Knappenberger, Ariz.; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Louise Knappenberger; and a sister, Catherine “Dolly” (Knappenberger) Thornburg. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.