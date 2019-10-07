|
Paul H. Knappenberger, 100 Paul H. Knappenberger, Sr., 100, formerly of Shillington and Gouglersville, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, in Laurel Center, Tilden Twp. He was the husband of the late Kathryn “Kay” (Medrick) Knappenberger. Born in Shillington, he was the son of the late Paul E. and Louise (Loehrig) Knappenberger. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran during WWII. Paul worked for 20 years for the former Parish Steel later known as DANA Corporation, until his retirement. He was later employed as a custodian at Wyomissing School District and Weis Markets. He enjoyed scrap-booking and clipping things out of the newspaper, crossword puzzles and earlier in life, he enjoyed woodworking. He also enjoyed nature. Paul is survived by two sons, Paul H. Knappenberger Jr., Va.; and George R. Knappenberger, Spring Twp.; a daughter, Penelope “Penny” A. Knappenberger, Ariz.; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Louise Knappenberger; and a sister, Catherine “Dolly” (Knappenberger) Thornburg. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019