Paul H. Light, 96, of Sinking Spring,
passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, in
Southeastern VA Medical Center.
He was the husband of the late Jane D. (Hunsperger) Light, who passed away
August 12, 2014.
Born in Reading, Mr. Light was the son of the late Pierce and Anne Light. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and was vice president of trust department at former American Bank & Trust until his
retirement.
Mr. Light is survived by his children, Joyce A. Hill, wife of John W. Hill, of South Heidelberg Township, and David P. Light, husband of the late Kathleen Light, of Dominican Republic; and his four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Russell E. Weidel will officiate. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Navy will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home on Friday 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 29, 2019