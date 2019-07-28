Paul R. "Chappie" Long, age 85, of

Wernersville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 23, 2019, passing away in the Tower Health Reading Hospital.

Paul was the husband of the late Carol Long, who passed away in 1996. Paul was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was employed over 37 years with Western

Electric, now known as AT&T. A devoted Christian man, he joined Victory Riders in 2004, rode a 550 Suzuki

motorcycle and soon became the chaplain for Victory

Riders. His other Christian interest were Bible study, Eagle Fellowship Leader (50+), led worship and Bible study at Spruce Manor. He was a chaplain at the Berks County Jail. He mentored programs at Freedom Gate halfway house and worked with ex-offenders. He was a a volunteer at Glad Tidings. He loved fishing and was a fisher of men.

He leaves behind his loving son, Eron Fick; and daughter, Janelle Price; 6 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Glad Tidings Church, 1110 Snyder Road,

Reading, PA with Pastor Eric Goldsborough officiating. Friends may call on Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the church and on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m.

until 1:00 p.m., at the church.

Interment services to follow at Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood, Pa. Stanton Funeral Home &

Cremation Services Inc., Honey Brook, Pa., has been

entrusted with the services.



