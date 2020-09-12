1/1
Paul M. Hosier Jr.
Paul M. Hosier, Jr., 50, of Centre Twp., passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was the husband of Donna A. (Shenk) Hosier. They were married April 23, 1994 and celebrated 26 years of marriage. Paul was born in Washington County, Maryland. He graduated from Governor Mifflin High School in 1989. He was employed by East Penn Manufacturing for 13 years before becoming disabled due to illness. He always enjoyed hunting, shooting, fishing, and his motorcycles. Surviving in addition to his wife is a son: Travis B. Dalessio, husband of Nicole E. (Dutt), Laureldale; two daughters: Tabitha A. (Shenk) Weidenhammer, Leesport, and Takota A. Hosier, Centre Twp.; and five grandchildren: Trista, Braedyn, Lily, PJ, and Lucy. He is also survived by his brothers and sister. He was predeceased by his father, Paul M. Hosier, Sr. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
223 Peach St
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
