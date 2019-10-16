|
Paul G. Medvitz Paul G. Medvitz, 83 of Fleetwood, Pa. passed away October 11, 2019 at his home. Born in White Haven July 14, 1936 he was the son of the late George Sr. and Anna (Gondira) Medvitz. He was of catholic faith and a 1955 graduate of Foster Township High School. Paul was employed by Uniroyal, Passaic, NJ., Caloric Corporation, Topton Pa., and retiring from FM Browns Flour Mill, Fleetwood. He loved planting and growing his vegetable and flower gardens. Paul was known to fix anything around the house and would always do anything for anyone who asked. Preceding him in death in addition to his parents are Brothers- George Jr.,Eugene, Sylvester, and Edward. Sisters-Nancy Bartkus. Sister-in-laws- Arlene and Janet. Surviving are his wife of 54 years the former Jean Konkus. Brothers- Joseph Medvitz; White Haven, John Medvitz and his wife Florence- Dundee NY., Sisters- Virgina Puzzetti; Freeland, Rita and her husband Mill Davis; White Haven, and Joan and her husband Clyde Morrison; White Haven. Sister-in-law; JoAnn Zynel. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Services will be celebrated on Saturday 11am at the McNulty Funeral Home 494 East Butler Dr. Freeland. Burial will follow in Ss. Peter’s and Paul’s Eastern Greek Catholic Cemetery, Freeland. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 to 11am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann’s Church 898 Centre St. Freeland.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019