Paul W. Miller, Jr., 70, of Bern Township, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 am in his residence. He was the husband of Janice L. (Ohlinger) Miller. Born in Reading, Mr. Miller was the son of the late Paul W. Miller, Sr. and Grace (Blessing) Miller. He was a member of Grace Bible Fellowship Church, Reading where he was a Sunday school teacher and involved in AWANA club. Mr. Miller enjoyed watching all sports especially hockey. He was employed as an electronic technician for Sorbus in King of Prussia and then in manufacturing at Misco in Leesport. In addition to his wife, Mr. Miller is survived by his children Thomas W. Miller of Mechanicsburg; Tracy L. Kowalski, wife of John T. Kowalski of Leesport; Justin M. Miller, husband of Pearl H. Miller of Reading and his grandchildren Alexis, Julia, Johnny, Jaxon, Micah, Priya and Eli. Also surviving are his siblings Larry Miller, husband of Rose Miller of Temple; Pam Brandt of Sinking Spring; Scott Miller, husband of Donna Miller of Sinking Spring and Glenn Miller, husband of Diane Miller of Sinking Spring. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reverend Randall A. Grossman will officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home from 9:30 am to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
for Parkinson's Research, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 in memory of Mr. Paul W. Miller, Jr.