Paul Himmelreich Moyer, 96, died December 12, 2019, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. He was the widower of Jean E. (Burkhart) Moyer, who died February 17, 2017. They had been married 66 years. Born, July 26, 1923, in Oley, he was a son of the late Edwin O. and Annie H. (Himmelreich) Moyer. Paul was a 1941 graduate of Oley High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. A carpenter, he was employed as a foreman with Weber Construction for 39 years, retiring in 1989. After retirement, he was self-employed doing carpentry work for a number of years. Paul was a lifetime member of the Oley Fire Company and was recently recognized as the oldest member of the American Legion- Oley Chapter. Surviving is his daughter, Sylvia L., wife of Dennis J. Stellmach, of Annville; his grandson, Aaron W., husband of Katie R. Slemmer; and two great-grandsons, Braiden and Jacob Slemmer, all of Oley. Also surviving is his nephew, Barry E. Moyer, of Yorktown, Va., and his niece, Brenda K. Moyer, of Oley. Paul was preceded in death by a niece, Beverly A. Ehst. Services will be held Tuesday, December 17, at 11:00 a.m. in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Burial will follow the service at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hamburg. Contributions may be made to Zion Spies Evangelical Reformed Church, 318 Spies Church Road, Reading, PA 19606. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019