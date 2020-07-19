1/
Paul Moyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul D. Moyer, Jr.,81, of Reading, away Friday, July 17th, at the Mifflin Center. Paul was born in Reading, on July 28, 1938, a son of the late Elda D. (Undercuffler) and Paul D. Moyer, Sr. He was the husband of Judith A, (Edinger) Moyer. Paul was a 1980 Reading High Graduate. He was employed as a machinist for Rockwell International now Boeing, for a number of years. Paul is also survived by two daughters, Colleen A., wife of Gurmeet Singh, of Mohnton; Kristen A., wife of Kerry Grassley, of Kenhorst; two sons Keith D., husband of Denise Moyer, of S. Heidelberg Twp.; Paul D. Moyer III, of Fleetwood; Paul is also survived by a sister, Shirley A. Sharpe, of Reading; a brother, Kenneth L., husband of Joan Moyer, of Reading. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren,17 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews Services are private. Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.,1501 N. 11th St., Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved