Paul Moyer

Paul D. Moyer, Jr.,81, of Reading, away Friday, July 17th, at the Mifflin Center. Paul was born in Reading, on July 28, 1938, a son of the late Elda D. (Undercuffler) and Paul D. Moyer, Sr. He was the husband of Judith A, (Edinger) Moyer. Paul was a 1980 Reading High Graduate. He was employed as a machinist for Rockwell International now Boeing, for a number of years. Paul is also survived by two daughters, Colleen A., wife of Gurmeet Singh, of Mohnton; Kristen A., wife of Kerry Grassley, of Kenhorst; two sons Keith D., husband of Denise Moyer, of S. Heidelberg Twp.; Paul D. Moyer III, of Fleetwood; Paul is also survived by a sister, Shirley A. Sharpe, of Reading; a brother, Kenneth L., husband of Joan Moyer, of Reading. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren,17 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews Services are private. Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.,1501 N. 11th St., Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com
