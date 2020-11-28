Paul H. Myers, age 92, of Fleetwood, passed away on November 27, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital Anderson Campus, Easton, PA. The husband of the late Betty M. (Miller) Myers who passed on September 27, 2007. Born in Doylestown, the son of the late Aaron G. Myers and Nora H. Myers. Paul and his wife Betty owned and operated a farm in Fleetwood. He was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Fleetwood and the Fleetwood Grange. Paul shared 52 cherished years of marriage with his wife Betty. He greatly valued and enjoyed spending time with his family. Paul will be lovingly remembered by his children Sharon Ruth and husband Donald of Coopersburg, Diane Adams and husband Dale of Fleetwood, John Myers of Quarryville, Elaine Davis and husband John of Center Valley, as well as his seven grandchildren Kristin Weaver and husband Daniel, Stacey Kuntzman and husband Matthew, Roslyn Adams, Cindy Carola and husband Tom, Kayla Girton and husband Bret, Ryan Davis, Bryson Davis, and seven great grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings Jane Moll, Richard Myers and Ray Myers. Paul was predeceased by siblings Frances Hagenbuch, Mildred Graf, Ruth Heffentrager, Betty Hacker, Aaron Myers Jr., and Earl Myers. A private service for immediate family will be held at St. Paul’s UCC Church, Fleetwood at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 3rd. An option for livestreaming of the service will be available. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 5 W. Arch Street, Fleetwood, Pa. 19522. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com