Paul R. Schwambach Paul R. Schwambach, 81, of Reading, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of the late Rosie Mae (Althouse) Schwambach, who passed away on March 4, 2018. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late John and Verna (Schaeffer) Schwambach. He was a member of Zion-Spies Evangelical Lutheran Church and worked at PennDot. Paul is survived by his daughters: Judith A. Conrad, wife of Rocky, Debbie L. Clay, wife of Jerry, both of Reading, Cindy L. Shaner, wife of Russell, son, Jackie C.R. Schwambach, of Reading; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings: twin sister Pearl Heffner, sister Ellen Lill, and brother Donald Schwambach, husband of Betty, all of Reading. He is predeceased by his daughter Patricia A. Bender and sister Geraldine Larkin. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm with services beginning at 3:00 pm in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. 2100 Perkiomen Avenue Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion-Spies Evangelical Lutheran Church, 310 Spies Church Road, Reading, PA 19606. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.