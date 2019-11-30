|
|
Paul R. Roedel, 92, of Wyomissing, formerly of Shillington, passed away on November 29, 2019, at the Highlands of Wyomissing. Beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, friend and mentor, he was the loving husband of Frances Roedel for 22 years and the late June Roedel for 45 years. Born to Charles and Irene Roedel, Paul grew up during the Depression in Millville, N.J. During those hard times, he began working at an early age, cleaning chicken coops for his granddad and stocking shelves for the corner greengrocer. Commencing a long life of civic involvement, he was a member of the school safety patrol, a Boy Scout and a volunteer for WWII efforts. He was also a pianist, a voracious reader and played basketball/ran track. Upon graduating from Millville High School, he entered Rider University in 1943 with, “almost enough for a year’s tuition, plus free room and board with my aunt.” He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and completed college on the GI Bill, graduating with a B.S. in commerce. After graduating from Rider in 1948, Paul moved to Reading to work at Carpenter Steel as an accountant. During his 44-year career at Carpenter, he worked as controller, treasurer, VP finance and was named president, COO and director in 1979. He served as CEO from 1981, and was named chairman, CEO and director in 1987. Retiring in 1992, he continued as a board member until 1997. The titles tell part of the story, but his career was more than a job to Paul. He immersed himself in the steel business and worked tirelessly together with many others at Carpenter to innovate, improve products and broaden their markets. He genuinely loved the work and cared deeply about the people who worked there. In addition to his “day job,” Paul served as director on the boards of GPU, Meridian Bancorp, PH Glatfelter Paper, Berks Packing Corp. and KB Alloys. Dedicated to giving back to his community, he volunteered in various community board member and leadership roles over the years, from the 1960’s until last year, including Atonement Lutheran Church, Berks Community Health Center, the Berks Business Education Coalition, the Berks Community Foundation, the Boy Scouts of America, Caron Foundation, Centro Hispano, The Children’s Home of Reading, Gettysburg College, The Goggle Works, The Highlands of Wyomissing, The Rainbow Home, The Reading Public Museum, The Reading Symphony Orchestra, The United Way and The Wyomissing Community Foundation. Paul is survived by his wife, Frances; daughter, Beth James, wife of Doug James; daughter, Meg Mueller, wife of Brad Mueller; and four grandchildren: Dylan James, Allie Mueller, Max James and Sam Mueller. Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Miriam Anderer; and his wife, June Roedel. While Paul will be remembered for his many contributions to our community, and his hard work and dedication to many causes, we will always remember him as the kind, generous, good-humored and gracious man who touched many people, but always had time for, and interest in, all his family and loved ones. Should we have the great good fortune to meet again, his first question will be: “So, what are you up to?” Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In remembrance of Paul, please give to a charity, benefit or good cause that is close to your heart or helps your community.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019