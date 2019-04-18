Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Romberger.

Paul E. Romberger, 91, of West Lawn, passed away in his sleep at home on

Monday, April 15, 2019.

Born in Tower City on January 24, 1928, he was the son of the late Harry and Nora (Reightler) Romberger. After his

mother died, he was sent to the Bethany

Orphanage until he ran away.

Paul played the guitar and sang songs in

harmony with his late wife, Edna (Petsch) Romberger. One song that they often sang so beautifully was "The Little Green Valley." He also composed some songs. Paul was an avid hunter and sports fan, especially of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles and Penn State football. He also played basketball in high school at William Penn High School.

He served in the United States Navy from 1944 until his discharge in July 1946 as a 3rd Class Petty Officer in

Okinawa. He worked several jobs over the years: he sold Hoover Vacuum cleaners (thus giving the name "Hoover"), worked in a beer store stocking and selling beer and

maintaining their laundry and finally, he finished cement.

He is survived by four sons: Robert L. Romberger,

husband of Stephanie J., of Reading, William H. Romberger, husband of Liz R., of Robesonia, Michael J. Romberger, of West Lawn, and Leroy P. Romberger, of

West Lawn; two daughters, Theresa A. (Romberger), wife of

Helmut Espig, of Mechanicsburg, and Rita M. (Romberger), wife of Robert Burk, of West Reading; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Edna (Petsch) Romberger; his son, Richard M. Romberger; two brothers, David Romberger and Leroy Brown; and one sister,

Dorothy Mae (Lorio)Bomberger.

When his mother died in 1931, the children were sent to the Bethany Orphanage. His sister Dorothy Mae Romberger was adopted by Ed and Frances Lorio. His brother Leroy was adopted by Daniel K. Brown and Rhea Heydt in 1932.

Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights,

Monday, April 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Reverend Paul L. Jones will officiate. Interment with Military Honors

rendered by the United States Navy will follow in

Spies-Zion Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home on Monday 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at

