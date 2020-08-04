1/1
Paul Sterling Kramer
Paul Sterling Kramer Paul Sterling Kramer, 88, a life-long resident of Schuylkill Haven, passed away August 3, 2020 at LVH – Schuylkill East campus. Born August 21, 1931, Paul was the son of the late Raymond J and Carrie E (Heinbach) Kramer. Paul was a 1949 graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School.He served his country in the Air Force, having entered following high school, and being honorably discharged on November 30, 1954.For over a year, he was stationed at Nagoya Air Force Base in Japan, having supported America’s operations during the Korean War. Paul married the late Helen Irene Ziegler on September 15, 1956.They were married for 57 years until Helen’s passing on October 20, 2013. Paul spent his career in banking, having worked at the Pennsylvania National Bank and later retiring as branch manager at the First National Bank of Fredericksburg in Friedensburg. Paul was a member of the Grace Evangelical Congregational Church in Schuylkill Haven since his childhood.He served on the church’s board of supervisors in the 1950s, having been recognized at an early age by the board’s older members as someone with strong faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Paul’s fondest memories include ballroom dancing to big band music with his wife and annual vacations to Florida with his family.He took great interest in local high school sports.Paul spent his life selflessly devoting himself to others, providing endless love, care, and support, especially for his wife, daughter, and grandson. In addition to his wife and parents, Paul was preceded in death by six siblings. Surviving are his daughter, Sandra Darcangelo, grandson, Paul Darcangelo, nieces, and nephews. Paul’s family would like to thank the healthcare workers involved in his end of life care at LVH – Schuylkill East campus’s 6th floor for their tremendous knowledge, hard work, and compassion. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held Thursday, August 6 at 11:00 at Manbeck’s Cemetery, Pine Grove with Reverend Ted Rathman. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Paul’s memory be made to the Grace EC Church at 15 Earl Stoyer Drive in Schuylkill Haven. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., Schuylkill Haven has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 4 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Manbeck's Cemetery
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
