Paul Weikel

Paul H. Weikel, 80 of West Lawn passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Tower Health – Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Marlene G. (Brown) Weikel. Born in Ringtown, he was a son of the late Clark and Marie Weikel. Paul was employed as an electrician with Carpenter Technologies, Reading for 30 years prior to retiring. He attended West Wyomissing Chapel in West Lawn. He was a Navy veteran and served on the first nuclear powered warship the USS Long Beach and toured the world accompanying the USS Enterprise. Paul’s passion was sailing and he served on the board of directors at Hances Point Yacht Club in Maryland. Paul was truly a good person, never having anything bad to say about anyone. Ask anyone who knew him, Paul loved to talk and he enjoyed mentoring and giving advice to his nieces and nephews or anyone whose ear passed his eyes. He will be dearly missed by all. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, LaDonna, wife of Greg Tognotti of Concord, CA. He is also survived by his grandson, Geno Tognotti also of Concord. Also surviving are his brothers, Al Weikel and Kenneth Weikel both of Birdsboro. He was predeceased by a brother Donald Weikel. He is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 am in Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W. Neversink Road, Reading (Exeter Township) Pa. 19606. All attendees are asked to meet in the right hand drive of the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
