Paul Edward Yoder, 85, passed away July 31, 2019, in his Muhlenberg Township

residence, surrounded by his loving family.

He was the loving husband of Regina (Sypher) Yoder, whom he was married to for 65 years.

Born February 21, 1934, in Temple, he was a son of the late Paul E. and Carrie Rose (Wentzel) Yoder Sr.

Paul attended Muhlenberg High School.

He was the former owner of MidAtlantic Fire and Air.

Paul served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean

Conflict.

He was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman

Catholic Church, Hyde Park. He loved gardening,

woodworking and was an enthusiastic Penn State and

Eagles fan.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his four sons:

Michael R., husband of Maggie Yoder, of Nederland, Texas, Patrick P. Yoder, of Philadelphia, Timothy, husband of

Susan Yoder, of Mohnton, and James Yoder, of Gilbert,

Ariz. Other survivors include his seven grandchildren: Sean, Kate, Casey, Kelly, Molly, Hailie and Samantha.

There are also eight great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He will be missed dearly by his puppy, Joepa.

Paul was preceded in death by his brothers, Russell and Gary Yoder; and a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Yoder.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Reverend Richard Clement on Monday, August 5th at 9:30 a.m., at Holy Guardian Angels Church, 3121 Kutztown Road,

Reading, PA 19605.

A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 6-9 p.m., at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale.

Entombment will follow the Mass at Chapel of St. George at Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Berks Catholic High School, 955 E. Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



