Paula D. Brigham With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Paula D. Brigham, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on September 29, 2020. She left us in the comfort of her home in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania surrounded by family. Paula was 72 years old. Born in Schenectady, New York, on March 10, 1948, Paula was one of eight children to Waldemar and Sue Pflepsen. She was raised in Trenton, Michigan and subsequently earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Eastern Michigan University and Master’s Degree from Wayne State University. As an ASID Certified Designer, she was the owner of Paula Brigham Interiors. Paula was united in marriage with Dr. Robert A Brigham on June 13, 1969. During their 51-year union, they raised three wonderful children while traveling the globe to various Army posts. Paula also made the world a more beautiful place through her interior design business and keen eye for home renovations. Paula was a devoted Catholic parishioner and will be remembered for her heart of gold. Whether rescuing injured animals or seeking out opportunities to provide assistance to those in need, she demonstrated her faith by example. Paula’s favorite role was that of grandmother. She will be remembered by her eight grandchildren for all of the quiet moments she shared with them, including her cherished “back tickles” at bedtime. She will be missed dearly and forever in our hearts. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Kristina (Brad) Santanna, of Harrisburg, and sons, Robert Brigham II, of Seattle, WA and Adam (Nicole) Brigham of Wayne, PA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Madison, Natalie, Avery, Austin, Jackson, Hayden, Connor and Grayson; her parents, Waldemar and Sue Pflepsen of Okemos, MI; her brother, Waldemar (Paula) Pflepsen, Jr. of Washington, D.C., and sisters, Kaye Lani Walters of Okemos, MI, Donna (Mertroe) Hornbuckle of Naples, FL, Carrie Pflepsen of Bristow, VA and Kristen (Michael) Maichen of Natick, MA. Paula was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Pflepsen and sister, Faith Anne Pflepsen. A Celebration of Life and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Harrisburg. Her final resting place will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Amsterdam, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paula’s honor to Reading Hospital’s McGlinn Cancer Institute (checks payable to Reading Hospital Foundation) at P.O. Box 16052, Reading, PA 19612. Those wishing to share memories or offer condolences are invited to visit BitnerCares.com
. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc., Harrisburg.