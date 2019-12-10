|
Paula V. Matthews Paula V. Matthews, 86, formerly of Reading, passed away during the early morning hours of Monday December 9, 2019 in Briarleaf Nursing Center, Doylestown. Paula was predeceased by her husband Harold J. Matthews on October 11, 1996. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Daisy (Kehs) Reider. She is survived by her loving children; Tara Matthews of Bucks County, Dr. Martin Matthews, DC and Andrew Matthews of Exeter Township. Paula is also survived by her grandchildren, Andrew, Emily, Christopher, Adisson and Aiden. She was predeceased by her son Keith J. Matthews on February 25, 1998. Paula was a graduate of Reading High School. She was a parishioner of St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, Exeter Twp. Paula was employed by Dr. Martin Matthews, DC as the office manager. She loved to spend time with her family. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am on Friday December 13, 2019 at the Chapel of Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery 3139 Kutztown Road Laureldale PA 19605 Interment will follow after Mass in the cemetery. It has been suggested by the family in lieu of flowers, Masses honoring Mrs. Paula V. Matthews would be appreciated. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019