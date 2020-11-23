Pauline Fecho Pauline Fecho (nee Hancher), 94, formerly of Reading, died on November 23, 2020 at Berks Heim, Bern Township. She was preceded in death by her husband Stephen Fecho on May 14, 2007. They had been married for 61 years. November 24th would have been their 76th wedding anniversary. Born, July 5, 1926, in Frackville, Schuylkill County, Mrs. Fecho was the eldest daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Damiter) Hancher. After moving to Reading in 1952, Pauline worked many jobs—candy maker, textile worker, telephone solicitor, and even egg roll vendor—but mostly she was a loving mother, grandmother, and wife who will be missed. Mrs. Fecho is survived by three sons, Stephen P. of Reading, Robert A. of New York City, and Lawrence J. of Adamstown. Also surviving are her five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, or Genesius Theatre. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
.