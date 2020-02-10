|
|
Pauline A. (Diehl) Kline 84, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Manor Care in West Reading. She was the wife of the late F. Joseph “Joe” Kline, who passed away Aug. 16, 1996. Pauline, a daughter of the late Russell and Mary (Hammaker) Diehl, was born in Portage. She is survived by two sons, Michael Kline, husband of Joanne, VT, and Russell Kline, husband of Robin, Wernersville; a daughter, Rebecca Donahue, Reinholds; a sister, Frances Ann, wife of Richard Bulow; and three grandchildren, MacKenna, Corey, and Lindsay. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Brennen. She was a 1954 graduate of Portage Highschool. She spent most of her time as a homemaker and would also work part time as a nurse’s assistant. Pauline was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Robesonia.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020