Pauline M. Ebner, 93, of Allentown, passed away on

Monday, March 4, 2019. Pauline was the wife of the late

Anthony F. Ebner, who passed in 2007.

Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Emil and Marie (Wint) Weber. Pauline was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church in Bethlehem. Pauline was a sewing machine operator for various knitting mills throughout the valley prior to her retirement. She was a member of the

Senior Citizens at Our Lady Help of Christians. Pauline loved bowling at the former Hrugari, and Sokol Clubs in

Allentown. She bowled in several national tournaments. She enjoyed fishing, but mostly, she loved her

grandchildren dearly.

Surviving are her sons, Jeffrey E. (Vicki), of Sinking Spring, and Anthony O. (Rose), of Enola, Pa.; her sisters, Anna Cooper, of Joplin, Mo., and Ella Davies, of Allentown. Pauline's grandchildren are Ryan, Jesse and Kelly.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Otto Weber.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in Notre Dame. Calling will be on Thursday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 8:45-9:45 a.m. in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in

Pauline's memory to her church, 1861 Catasauqua Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18018.



