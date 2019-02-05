Pauline A. "Polly" Gerhart, 88, of
Wernersville, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.
Polly, a daughter of the late Franklin and Edna (Adams) Heffner, was born in
Maxatawny.
She is survived by two sons, Todd L. Gerhart, husband of Catherine, Exton; and Craig L. Gerhart, Wernersville; three siblings: Pearl, wife of James Barnett, Robesonia; Marvin Heffner, husband of Janet, Sinking Spring; and Mildred, wife of Harold Webber, Wernersville; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Heffner, Myerstown; and Ardelle Heffner, Slatington; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Earl Heffner.
She was a 1947 graduate of Wilson Senior High School. Polly worked in the insurance industry for 41 years as a claims representative for Darlington Insurance Agency, having previously worked for Kurtz, Dowd, & Nuss Insurance.
She loved caring for her flowers and her yard. She was an avid Phillies Fan and enjoyed attending Penn State football games. She was a member of St. John's (Hain's) UCC,
Wernersville, where she was a past secretary, holding that position for 14 years.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, Feb. 8th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,
Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Sinking Spring Cemetery.
