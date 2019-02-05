Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline (Heffner) Gerhart.

Pauline A. "Polly" Gerhart, 88, of

Wernersville, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

Polly, a daughter of the late Franklin and Edna (Adams) Heffner, was born in

Maxatawny.

She is survived by two sons, Todd L. Gerhart, husband of Catherine, Exton; and Craig L. Gerhart, Wernersville; three siblings: Pearl, wife of James Barnett, Robesonia; Marvin Heffner, husband of Janet, Sinking Spring; and Mildred, wife of Harold Webber, Wernersville; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Heffner, Myerstown; and Ardelle Heffner, Slatington; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Earl Heffner.

She was a 1947 graduate of Wilson Senior High School. Polly worked in the insurance industry for 41 years as a claims representative for Darlington Insurance Agency, having previously worked for Kurtz, Dowd, & Nuss Insurance.

She loved caring for her flowers and her yard. She was an avid Phillies Fan and enjoyed attending Penn State football games. She was a member of St. John's (Hain's) UCC,

Wernersville, where she was a past secretary, holding that position for 14 years.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, Feb. 8th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Sinking Spring Cemetery.

