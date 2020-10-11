Pauline Gernert

Pauline E. (Arndt) Gernert, 86, of Kutztown, died peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Willard H. Gernert who died January 17, 2011. Born in Greenwich Township, PA, Pauline was a daughter of the late Victor and Verna (Dietrich) Arndt. She was a member of New Jerusalem Zion United Church of Christ, Lenhartsville (Krumsville) for many years. Pauline was employed by the former Wenton Shoe Factory, Kutztown, for 12 years. Most recently, she was a homemaker. Pauline enjoyed watching Uncle Jeffrey on television and collecting all kinds of ladybug items. She was also known for her baking, making many delicious treats for her family and friends to enjoy. Pauline is survived by her three children, Jeffrey L., husband of Kay L. (Himmelberger) Gernert, Lenhartsville, Bruce W., husband of Jeena D. (Fulton) Gernert and Christine L. (Gernert), wife of Robert P. Frey, both of Kutztown; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Amy, Kelly, Lisabeth, Jason, Jenni, Michael and Andrew; and 10 great-grandchildren, Evan, Owen, Ashtyn, Ensley, Samuel, Emily, Caleb, Macen, Ella and Caden. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Ernest Arndt. A funeral service to celebrate and honor Pauline’s life will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA, with Reverend Tammie J. Wisniewski officiating. Burial will follow in New Bethel Zion Cemetery, Kutztown (Grimsville). Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Thursday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Current CDC guidelines will be followed regarding gathering sizes and social distancing and masks must be worn. The family requests contributions be made in Pauline’s memory to New Jerusalem Zion U.C.C. Church, 1456 Krumsville Road, Lenhartsville, PA 19534. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com
