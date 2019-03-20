Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline (Goodman) Goldberg.

Pauline G. (Goodman) Goldberg, age 99, of Reading, passed away on March 18, 2019, at the Highlands of Wyomissing, where she had resided since 2010.

She was married to her husband of 60 years, Bernard D. Goldberg, who passed away on October 13, 2002.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Israel and Fannie (Goldberg) Goodman.

She was a 1938 graduate of Reading High School. She worked at her husband's family business, Goldberg's

Department Store, in Souderton, Pa., while her husband served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Together they owned and managed The Boys Shop on Penn Street, Reading, from 1947 to 1972.

In 1950, she and Bernard were founding members of Kesher Zion Synagogue in Reading. She was active in

various Jewish community organizations including Kesher Zion Sisterhood, B'nai B'rith Women, Hadassah and the Reading Jewish Community Center.

She is survived by a daughter, Ilene R. Goldberg, Pikesville, Md.; and two sons, Frederick Goldberg, husband of Dorothy Lennon, Fayetteville, N.Y.; and Jon A. Goldberg, husband of Diane, Medford, N.J. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Benjamin Goldberg, Joseph (Alyssa) Goldberg, Ariella (Ran) Aharon, Sarah (Scott) Ellis and Adam Goldberg. She was also blessed with 2 great-grandchildren, Colin Ellis and Liat Aharon.

She was predeceased by 5 brothers: Benjamin, Samuel, Morris, Abe and Daniel, and their wives.

Services will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. in Kesher Zion Synagogue/Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom Synagogue, 555 Warwick Dr., Wyomissing. Interment will be in Kesher Zion Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Kesher Zion Synagogue, Jewish Federation of Reading or the of the Delaware Valley.

Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.




