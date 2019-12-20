|
|
Pauline P. (Pappas) Heckman, 83, of Reading, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born Tuesday, October 13, 1936, to the late Thomas and Effie Pappas. Pauline enjoyed volunteering for her community including the Berks Jazz fest, the Berks arts Council, the Reading Public Museum and Sovereign Performing Arts Center. She is also a faithful member and very involved with her church, St. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, in Reading. Most importantly she is a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children: Athena, Kevin and Vincent Heckman; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. A funeral will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611, with Father Thomas Pappalas officiating. A time of viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Burial will follow in E. Harrisburg Cemetery, Harrisburg. Arrangments have been entrusted to the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 25 W Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to her church or to a .
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019