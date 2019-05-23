Pauline A. Krafft, 91, formerly of Alsace Township, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 2:35 a.m. in Sacred Heart Villa.

She was preceded in death by her first

husband, Robert C. Hettinger, September 29, 1963, and her second husband, George W. Krafft, March 8, 1992.

Born in Reading, Pauline was the daughter of Joseph Blessing and Emma Moore.

She was a member of Saint Paul's Roman Catholic Church, where she taught Sunday school and was involved in the counting of weekly collections and cleaning the church with her mother.

Pauline was a microchip inspector at Western Electric for 28 years, retiring in 1989.

She is survived by her sons, Mark J. Hettinger, husband

of Teresa Hettinger, of Sinking Spring, Eric F. Krafft, of

Temple; her daughters: Carolyn M. McKnight, wife of the late Steven McKnight, of Exeter Township, Rosemary Lamaestra, wife of Scott Lamaestra, of Mertztown, Beth A. Horn, wife of Daniel Horn, of Lebanon; and was preceded in death by her daughter, Elaine E. Shade. She is also

survived by her step-daughter, Jean Mohring, wife of the late Wyatt Mohring, of Mohnton; and her grandchildren: April, Mark, Brandy, Scott, Tyler, Christopher, Lindsay; and her great-grandchildren: Chandler, Bailey, Nina,

Logan, Lucas, Payton, Connor, Molly and Weston.

Pauline was preceded in death by her sisters, Florence Demano and Mary Holland.

Funeral Procession will depart Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be

celebrated in Saint Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 151 North 9th Street, Reading at 10:30 a.m. Reverend

Monsignor John J. Grabish, Celebrant. Interment will

follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Tuesday, 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508, in memory of Mrs. Pauline A. Krafft. Online condolences may be made at

www.whelanschwartz.com.



