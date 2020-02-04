|
Pauline E. Lerch, 80, of Ontelaunee Twp., passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Penn State Health St. Joseph. She was the wife of Paul R. Lerch. They were married on July 22, 1956 and celebrated sixty-three years of marriage. Born in Perry Twp., she was the daughter of the late George and Estella (Koenig) Berger. Pauline first worked for the Crown Knitting Mill and then Cinderella Knitting Mill, until her retirement. She was a member of Bern United Church of Christ, Bern Twp. Pauline enjoyed cooking and especially enjoyed her great-grandchildren. Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons: Ricky L. Lerch, and his wife Cynthia, Perry Twp.; and Allen S. Lerch, Rehobeth Beach, Delaware; one grandson: Matthew Lerch and his wife Paige; and two great-granddaughters: Eva and Sunnie. Pauline was predeceased by two sisters: Shirley Adams and Ruth DeLong. Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Bern Cemetery. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Friday 10:00 to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Bern United Church of Christ, 3196 Bernville Road, Leesport, PA 19533. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020