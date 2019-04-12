Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline (Bach) Lutz.

Pauline L. Lutz, 93, formerly of Temple, passed away Monday, April 8th in Keystone Villa at Douglassville.

Pauline was married to the late Harry D. Lutz, who passed away January 12, 2005.

Born in Laureldale, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Bach and Stella (Keiper) Bach.

Pauline was a layout operator for Lucent Technologies, now Nokia, for 32 years, retiring in 1986.

Pauline was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.

Pauline was a member of Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Reading.

In her earlier years, Pauline enjoyed flying with her late husband Harry, and her late daughter Linda. She loved the beach, and would fly to Ocean City, New Jersey, with her family.

Pauline was an avid candle maker.

Pauline loved her family very much, they were a very

important part of her life.

Pauline is predeceased by a daughter, Linda A. Lutz, who passed away December 9, 2006.

Pauline is also predeceased by her siblings: Marian E. (Bach) Mann, Frances E. (Bach) Mann, Alfred, James and Charles Bach, and Bettie (Bach) Mann.

Pauline is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Services were private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 237 Court St., Reading, PA 19601 or .

The Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., in Temple is

entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com



