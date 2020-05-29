Pauline G. Macczak, 90, passed away May 25, 2020 in her Cumru Township residence. Her husband John Macczak passed away December 2, 1999. Born in Robesonia, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Hilda (Kramlich) Stine. Pauline was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She is survived by three sons; Scott D., husband of Colleen Macczak of Mohnton, John J. Macczak of Reading and Michael J. Macczak of Florida. There is also a brother, Forrest Stine and sister Betty Walb. Services were private and burial was in Pleasant View Cemetery. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading was honored to provide services.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 29 to May 31, 2020.