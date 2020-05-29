Pauline Macczak
Pauline G. Macczak, 90, passed away May 25, 2020 in her Cumru Township residence. Her husband John Macczak passed away December 2, 1999. Born in Robesonia, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Hilda (Kramlich) Stine. Pauline was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She is survived by three sons; Scott D., husband of Colleen Macczak of Mohnton, John J. Macczak of Reading and Michael J. Macczak of Florida. There is also a brother, Forrest Stine and sister Betty Walb. Services were private and burial was in Pleasant View Cemetery. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading was honored to provide services.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc
910 Chestnut St
Reading, PA 19602
(610) 373-4653
