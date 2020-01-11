|
Pauline Michalowski, 91, of Cumru Township, passed away January 7, 2020 in Reading Hospital. Her husband, Edward J. Michalowski Sr., passed away in 2010. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, a daughter of the late Paul and Helen (Jaszewski) Paros. She had been employed by the former Leininger Knitting Mill and was a member of St. Stephen Polish National Catholic Church. She is survived by two daughters, Diane Michalowski, wife of Thomas Martellacci of Exeter Township and Lisa A., wife of Steven Rudolph of Wall, NJ. There are three sons, Edward J. Jr., husband of Lisa Michalowski of Reading, Paul, widower of Gloria Michalowski of Wernersville and Jay A. Michalowski, husband of Steven Peura of Wallingford. There are two grandsons, Mason Rudolph and Troy Rudolph. Friends may pay their condolences on Wednesday, January 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon in the Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., 910 Chestnut Street, Reading. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Pauline’s memory to the Humane Society of Berks County at 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020