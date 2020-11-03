1/1
Pauline Musser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline M. (Miller) Musser, 91, formerly of Cumru Twp., passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Manor Care in Sinking Spring where she was a guest. She was the widow of the late Ralph L. Musser Jr. who died on May 1, 2004. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Irene K. (Myers) Miller. Pauline was a longtime employee of the Colonial Hills Nursery. She worked at the Cumru Twp. voting stations for many years. Pauline was a dedicated member of Saint Luke’s Evangelical Congregational Church in Shillington for more than 40 years and enjoyed singing in the choir. She enjoyed bowling and loved spending time outdoors enjoying nature. Surviving are two daughters, Sandra A., wife of Philip Lenhert of Mountville; and Phyllis L, wife of Samuel Lauck of Birdsboro. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Mary Klopp of Pottstown, Charles Lauck of Clarksville, TN, Kelsey Lenhert of Columbia and Kendall Lenhert of York; eight great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She was predeceased by her step son, Scott A. Musser on September 27, 2011. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Laureldale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road, Suite 180, Wyomissing, PA 19610. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
(610) 777-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. and Crematorium, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved