Pauline M. (Miller) Musser, 91, formerly of Cumru Twp., passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Manor Care in Sinking Spring where she was a guest. She was the widow of the late Ralph L. Musser Jr. who died on May 1, 2004. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Irene K. (Myers) Miller. Pauline was a longtime employee of the Colonial Hills Nursery. She worked at the Cumru Twp. voting stations for many years. Pauline was a dedicated member of Saint Luke’s Evangelical Congregational Church in Shillington for more than 40 years and enjoyed singing in the choir. She enjoyed bowling and loved spending time outdoors enjoying nature. Surviving are two daughters, Sandra A., wife of Philip Lenhert of Mountville; and Phyllis L, wife of Samuel Lauck of Birdsboro. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Mary Klopp of Pottstown, Charles Lauck of Clarksville, TN, Kelsey Lenhert of Columbia and Kendall Lenhert of York; eight great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She was predeceased by her step son, Scott A. Musser on September 27, 2011. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Laureldale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road, Suite 180, Wyomissing, PA 19610. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com
.