Pauline R. Lentz Nagle, 69, of Mertztown, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of Robert A. Nagle, with whom she shared 34 years of marriage. She was predeceased by her first husband, Frederick F. Lentz. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George V. and Beatrice (Reith) Danenhower. Before retiring in 1998, she worked as a secretary to the principal at the District of Topton Elementary School. She was past president of the PTC with the school, was a member of the Maskenozha Rod and Gun Club, where she enjoyed fishing, and will be remembered for love of lighthouses, ceramics and cardinals. She is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Jason F. Lentz, and his wife, Emy Jo, of Shoemakersville; daughter, Jennifer L. Lentz, of Pennsburg; brothers, George, and his wife, Nina, of Allentown; Robert, of Orefield; three granddaughters: Katy, Makena Pauline and Kayla; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in death by a brother, Jimmy; and sister, MaryEllen Heckman. Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Calling will begin at 10:00 a.m. Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Adult Day Services at Westminster Village, c/o the funeral home, 18031.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019