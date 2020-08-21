Pauline Opiloski

Pauline (Polly) Opiloski, age 91, died on August 19, 2020, at the Reading Hospital after a short stay in hospice care. Her husband of 67 years, Gene Opiloski, predeceased her in 2016 and in 2018 Polly moved from their home of 60 years in Lincoln Park to the Highlands at Wyomissing, where she resided until her death. “Aunt Polly” (as she was known to many) was a loving caregiver to her husband, family, and friends. She enjoyed cooking, always bringing the family together to celebrate holidays and other events. She also was quite good at arts and crafts and enjoyed decorating her home. She continued her love of crafts and engaged in other social activities while at the Highlands. Polly worked outside the home for most of her life and genuinely enjoyed her work. She eventually (and reluctantly) retired from Lucent Technologies, allowing time for she and Gene to travel to visit family and friends, including some travel abroad to explore their European heritage. Aunt Polly loved to collect items of beauty or interest from her travels and her home reflected her interests. She would always remember your birthday or anniversary with a card and handwritten note that brought a smile. Though she had no children of her own, she enjoyed watching her nieces and nephews grow up and was always quick to let them know how proud she was of their accomplishments. Always a caregiver, she volunteered at Berks Heim for many years. She is survived by her sister, Estelle M. Todaro (Wyomissing), two nieces – Susan L. Macey (Colorado) and Anne Strouse (Michigan), three nephews – Thomas, David and James Todaro (Ohio), two cousins, Sandy Stephan (Reading) and Terry Melley (Reading), and many beloved great- nieces and great- nephews and other loving friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 9:30 am at St. John's Roman Catholic Church, 42 Kerrick Rd, Shillington, PA 19607 with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to a charity of your choice
. If you are unable to attend the service, Kuhn Funeral Home will be live streaming the mass on Polly’s page on the Kuhn website.