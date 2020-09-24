Pauline Margaret (Klinger) Rohrbach, 97, of Boyertown, PA, died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Chestnut Knoll. Born, October 9, 1922, in McClure, PA, Polly was a daughter of the late Bertha (Weader) and James William Klinger. She was the wife of the late Daniel A. Rohrbach EdD, former BCIU Executive Director. A graduate of McClure High School, she deferred college and joined the Marine Corps along with her brother Bud and twin sister Katherine. She was a sergeant in the Marine Corps stationed at Camp Lejune, NC during World War II. Her service freed up soldiers to fight in the war. She was recently honored by the Marine Corps League and Pennsylvania House of Representatives for her service. After the war, she attended Ursinus College. A blind date with Daniel led to a wonderful 33 year marriage. She was a wife, a mother, a homemaker, Sunday school teacher. And for one year, a long term substitute in the Oley Valley School District. Polly was a member of Good Shepherd UCC, Boyertown. She was a member of the Boyertown Womens’ Club and Order of the Eastern Star. Upon the death of her husband, Daniel, her interest focused on her family, her church, and her home. She was a great gardener and cook. She is survived by daughter Linda K., wife of Mark Austerberry, Niantic, PA and son Thomas D., husband of Joyce A. (Rhoads), Reading, PA; four grandchildren, Daniel J. Rohrbach, St. Albans, VT, Alyssa D. (Rohrbach) Ford, Gaithersburg, MD, Kaylee T. (Austerberry) Layton, Niantic, PA, and Emily S, Austerberry, Brooklyn, NY; her great granddaughter Evelyn; her twin sister, Katherine Herb of GA; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, James Klinger, Iva Reiss, Gertrude Welsh, Dorothy Fleming, Phyllis Baker, and Marlin (Bud) Klinger. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Boyertown, is handling the arrangements. Memorial Contributions may be made to Good Shepherd UCC, Boyertown, PA.



