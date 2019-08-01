Pauline F. Straus, 91, of Bern Township, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Laurel Center.

She was the wife of Norman L. Straus, who died July 2, 2017.

Born in Kutztown, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd C. and Maude (Miller) Borrell.

Pauline graduated from Kutztown High School. She was a member of Bern Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bern

Township. Pauline enjoyed spending time with her

children and grandchildren.

Pauline is survived by her children: Michael L. Straus, husband of Kathy E. (Stortz) Straus, Bern Township,

Christine L. (Straus), wife of Richard J. Gruber, Bern

Township, and Debra L. (Straus), wife of Wayne B.

Kennedy, Columbia; three grandchildren: Aaron Kennedy, Austin Kennedy and Rebecca Straus; and two

great-grandchildren, Emma and Eli Kennedy. She is also survived by one sister, Anna (Borrell) Schappell, Topton. Pauline was predeceased by brothers: Milton, Stewart, George, Allen and James Borrell.

Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. from Bern Evangelical Lutheran Church, 820 West Leesport Road, Leesport. Burial will follow in Bern Cemetery, Bern

Township. A visitation with the family will be held in the church Saturday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Bern Evangelical Lutheran Church, 820 West Leesport Road, Leesport, PA 19533, or Northern Berks EMS, P.O. Box 622, Leesport, PA 19533. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For

online condolences, please visit,

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



