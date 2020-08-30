Pauline Trumbower

Pauline Jane (Buck) Trumbower Pauline Jane (Buck) Trumbower, 96, of Reading, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Wyomissing Rehabilitation Center. Born in Coatesville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mae (Everhart) and Charles Buck. She was the beloved wife for 42 years to the late Richard Trumbower, Sr. who passed in 1987. Pauline was a 1942 graduate of Coatesville High School. Following graduation, she was employed by Lukens Steel Company for several years before becoming a homemaker. She then enjoyed 20 years at Alcoa as a secretary. She was a member of Millersville Methodist Church. Pauline enjoyed playing bridge, loved entertaining and going on scenic car rides. She was a gracious hostess and talented decorator, who enjoyed spending time with her friends and connecting with everyone around her. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family. Pauline is survived by her 2 children: David Trumbower, husband of Vickie, of Roanoke, VA and Debbie Weidler, wife of Eric of Reading, PA; her 8 grandchildren: Alison, David Jr., Adam, Joshua, Jacob, Jesse, Jordan and Polly Jean; her 15 great-grandchildren: Jack, Kate, Ella, Ty, Brody, Max, Mia, Bilal, Shaniyah, Natalie, Gabriel, Liberty Kylee and Mya. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son Richard Trumbower, Jr., sister Gladys Bricker and infant sister Dory Buck. A visitation will take place from 4:30PM until 5:30PM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. A private service will be officiated by Pastor Bill Malone. Interment will be private at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PA Wounded Warriors, http://www.pawoundedwarriors.org/donations/,1117
Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. To leave an online condolence please visit www.SnyderFuneralHome.com
.