|
|
Pavlos Kitixis, 89, of Reading, passed away on Saturday, March 29, 2020, in his home, with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Olga (Vasiliadis) Kitixis, who passed away on April 18, 2018; they were married for 54 years. Born in Katerini, Greece, Pavlos was the son of the late Ioannis and Evanthia Kitixis. Pavlos served in the Greek Army and later emigrated to the United States in 1969. Pavlos worked for over 30 years as a tailor at Oritsky’s, Joseph’s, and Klorek-Keck and until his retirement. Deeply rooted in his Greek culture, he was a faithful member of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Reading, and was a former member of St. Matthews Greek Orthodox Church. Pavlos was an avid gardener and also enjoyed fishing and crabbing in Maryland. He especially enjoyed family time with his children and grandchildren. His loving family and friends will miss him dearly. Pavlos is survived by two sons, Ioannis, with whom he resided; and Spyridon, husband of Michele, Blandon; and two grandchildren, Alexander, a student of Penn State; and Morgan, a tenth-grade student at Fleetwood. He is also survived by one brother, Kostantinos Kitixis; and one sister, Parthena Papadopoulos, both of Greece. He was predeceased by his brother, Harris Kitixis. Services will be private at the convenience of the family at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, with burial to follow at Charles Evans Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Olga’s memory to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 East Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is honored to serve the Kitixis family during their time of loss. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020