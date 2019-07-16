Jesus came for Pearl R. (Petsch) Hertzog, 93, on Sunday evening, July 14, 2019.

She was born in Reading, a daughter of the late Henry D. and Ruby M. Petsch.

Formerly of Reading, Pearl passed away in her residence in Schuylkill Haven, Pa. She was the wife of the late Thomas A. Hertzog who passed away in 1989.

Surviving are her daughters, Joan M. Zimmerman and Judy A. Hoffman, both of Schuylkill Haven; and grandsons, Thomas Hoffman, of Shillington, and Jason Hoffman, of Mohnton; and a brother, Samuel (Margie) Petsch, of Exeter Twp.

In addition to her husband, Pearl was predeceased by a son; Thomas P., in 2017; and by brothers, Robert and Herman; and sister, Edna.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland St., Hampden Heights, Reading, Reverend Edith M. Gettis

officiating. Interment will follow in Spies Zion Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, June 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

A special thank you to Compassionate Care Hospice of Bethlehem, Pa., Pro Stat Supporting Health Care and to Comfort Keepers. Bean Funeral Home, Hampden Heights, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



