?Pearl Irene Garman 90, passed away Saturday January 4, 2020 in her home. She is survived by her loving husband Edwin H Garman who shared 59 years of marriage. She was born in Reading on November 24, 1929 a daughter of the late John and Iona M (Bechtel) Strausser. Pearl enjoyed bowling and going on vacations. She is survived by multiple sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews. Pearl was predeceased by her daughter Linda L Gebhard January 4, 2008. Memorial services will be Saturday January 11, 2020 at 3pm in Auman's Inc Funeral Home, 390 W Neversink Rd., Reiffton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Prospectus Berco, 840 William Lane, Reading, PA 19604. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020