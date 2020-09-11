Pearl Kalin Pearl “Paras Keva” Kalin, 89, wife of the late Peter Kalin Sr., passed away Thursday, September 9, 2020 at Seasons Hospice at Phoenixville Hospital. She was a daughter of the late Onysyp and Anna (Tomko) Spinka Sr. Pearl is predeceased by nine brothers, eight sisters, a daughter Susan Moore, a son Peter Kalin Jr., one grandchild, Adam Leamy. Surviving is a daughter Anastazia Leamy, a grandchild, Stacey (Leamy) Leitz wife of Brad, a grand daughter-in-law, Kelsey wife of the late Adam Leamy and three great grandchildren; Alexis, Adrienne, Nicky and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held by Father Ihor Royik at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home Inc, 726 E High St., Pottstown. Friends may call Tuesday morning from 9:30 A.M. to 11 A.M. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Ukrainian Cemetery, Douglasville, Pa. For condolences and full obituaries visit www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com