Pearl “Mammy” Leibensperger, age 76, of Fleetwood, She passed away on Wednesday April 28, 2020 in the Lutheran Home at Topton. Wife of the late Earl C. Leibensperger who passed on May 19, 2009. Pearl was born in Allentown, the daughter of the late William Michak and Eva (Schmoyer) Michak. A member of New Bethel Church, Kempton. Pearl loved surrounding herself with her family. She had an infectious laugh and a smile that lit up a room. She was a very artistic and enjoyed painting and crafting. She was an avid gardener and took pride in her beautiful flower beds. She found great joy in bird watching and had a collection of bird houses. She is survived by her children Dennis P. Leibensperger and wife Beverly K. (Miller) Leibensperger, Barry J. Leibensperger, Glen A. Leibensperger and wife Bernadette M. (Plasha) Leibensperger, Kim M. (Leibensperger) and husband Joseph A. Barry, Sr. and Nancy A. (Leibensperger) and husband Dexter Housman. Also nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two grandsons P. J. Swartwood and Joshua Leibensperger, two infant granddaughters. Also siblings Thomas Michak, Eva (Michak) Reinhart and Shirley (Michak) Gillette. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday May 5 at 11:00 a.m. in Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evans Road, Fleetwood. A memorial service for Pearl will be announced at a late date. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.