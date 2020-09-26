Pearl M. “Judy” Burkhart Pearle M. “Judy” Burkhart, 94, of Wernersville died peacefully on Tuesday, September 22 at The Highlands of Wyomissing after complications from a fall at home in July. Born in Wernersville, she was the daughter of the late David A. and Rhoada E. (Shartzer) Moyer. Pearle was the loving wife of S. Eugene Burkhart who passed away in October 2002. Mrs. Burkhart is survived by a son, D. Scott Burkhart, husband of Beverly of Lititz. She is also survived by two grandchildren; D. Sean Burkhart, husband of Megan of Millersville and Jennifer Burkhart of Chapel Hill N.C. She was preceded in death by her sister Sara Knoll, wife of Paul and a brother Earl Moyer who was killed in World War II. Pearle owned and operated Horse N Around, an Equestrian boutique, from 1972 until she retired in 2000. She traveled with her shop to equestrian events up and down the East coast. She and Gene particularly enjoyed wintering with the shop in Wellington and Tampa Florida where she spent time with many of her equestrian friends. Devon Horse Show was always a favorite as well. She was a member of St. Daniel’s Lutheran Church in Robesonia. Mrs. Burkhart belonged to the Wernersville Woman’s Club, Green Valley Country Club, Eastern Star Reading Chapter #251 and the Heidleberg Heritage Society. The family would like to thank the staff at The Highlands of Wyomissing for their excellent care and the Grane Hospice for their compassionate care during her final days. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3825 Penn Avenue Sinking Spring will be in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Pearle’s memory to: Grane Hospice, 1012 West 9th Avenue Suite 120 King of Prussia PA 19406 or to a charity of your choice
